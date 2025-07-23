Reviewing Herc (NYSE:HRI) & Wabtec (NYSE:WAB)

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) and Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.7% of Wabtec shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.1% of Herc shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Wabtec shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Herc shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Wabtec pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Herc pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Wabtec pays out 15.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Herc pays out 62.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Wabtec has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Herc has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wabtec $10.39 billion 3.50 $1.06 billion $6.38 33.25 Herc $3.57 billion 1.07 $211.00 million $4.49 29.79

This table compares Wabtec and Herc”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Wabtec has higher revenue and earnings than Herc. Herc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wabtec, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Wabtec has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Herc has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Wabtec and Herc, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wabtec 0 2 4 0 2.67 Herc 0 2 3 0 2.60

Wabtec presently has a consensus price target of $216.83, indicating a potential upside of 2.20%. Herc has a consensus price target of $139.20, indicating a potential upside of 4.07%. Given Herc’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Herc is more favorable than Wabtec.

Profitability

This table compares Wabtec and Herc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wabtec 10.53% 13.35% 7.33% Herc 3.53% 24.10% 4.30%

Summary

Wabtec beats Herc on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wabtec

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products. The company also offers positive train control equipment; pneumatic braking products; railway electronics; signal design and engineering services; distributed locomotive power, train cruise controls, and train remote controls; industrial/mobile Internet of Things hardware and software, edge-to-cloud, on and off-board analytics and rules, and asset performance management solutions; rail and shipper transportation management, and port visibility and optimization solutions; and network optimization solutions. In addition, it provides freight car trucks, braking equipment, and related components; air compressors and dryers; heat transfer components and systems; track and switch products; new commuter and switcher locomotives; and turbochargers. Further, the company offers freight locomotive overhauls, modernizations, and refurbishment services; locomotive and car maintenance; transit locomotive and car overhaul; unit exchange of locomotive components; and maintenance of way equipment and services. Additionally, it provides railway and freight braking equipment and related components; friction products, such as brake shoes, discs, and pads; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning equipment; access and platform screen doors; pantographs; auxiliary power converter and battery chargers; passenger information systems and closed-circuit television; signaling and railway electric relays; and doors, window assemblies, accessibility lifts, ramps, and electric charging solutions for buses. The company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment. The company also sells used equipment and contractor supplies, such as construction consumables, tools, small equipment, and safety supplies; provides repair, maintenance, equipment management, and safety training services, as well as offers ancillary services, such as equipment transport, rental protection, cleaning, refueling, and labor. It serves non-residential and residential construction, specialty trade, restoration, remediation and environment, and facility maintenance contractors; industrial manufacturing industries, including automotive and aerospace, power, metals and mining, agriculture, pulp, paper and wood, food and beverage, and refineries and petrochemical industries; infrastructure and government sectors; and commercial and retail service, hospitality, healthcare, recreation, entertainment production, and special event management customers through its sales team, industry catalogs, as well as through participation and sponsorship of industry events, trade shows, and Internet. As of December 31, 2017, it operated approximately 275 locations in the United States, Canada, China, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar. Herc Holdings Inc. is based in Bonita Springs, Florida.

