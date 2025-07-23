Reviewing Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) & Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN)

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report) and Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Kansas City Life Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.5% of Baldwin Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 63.1% of Kansas City Life Insurance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of Baldwin Insurance Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kansas City Life Insurance and Baldwin Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kansas City Life Insurance -0.96% -0.77% -0.09% Baldwin Insurance Group -2.26% 12.57% 3.64%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kansas City Life Insurance $490.79 million 0.60 -$4.97 million ($0.48) -63.75 Baldwin Insurance Group $1.39 billion 3.48 -$24.52 million ($0.52) -78.50

This table compares Kansas City Life Insurance and Baldwin Insurance Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Kansas City Life Insurance has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Baldwin Insurance Group. Baldwin Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kansas City Life Insurance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Kansas City Life Insurance has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baldwin Insurance Group has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Kansas City Life Insurance and Baldwin Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kansas City Life Insurance 0 0 0 0 0.00 Baldwin Insurance Group 1 2 4 0 2.43

Baldwin Insurance Group has a consensus target price of $45.17, indicating a potential upside of 10.65%. Given Baldwin Insurance Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Baldwin Insurance Group is more favorable than Kansas City Life Insurance.

Summary

Baldwin Insurance Group beats Kansas City Life Insurance on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kansas City Life Insurance

Kansas City Life Insurance Company provides insurance products and services in states and the District of Columbia. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The Individual Insurance segment consists of individual insurance products for Kansas City life, Grange life, and the assumed reinsurance transactions. The Group Insurance segment sells group life, dental, vision, disability, accident, and critical illness products. The Old American segment consists of individual insurance products designed for final expense products. Kansas City Life Insurance Company was incorporated in 1895 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

About Baldwin Insurance Group

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families. The Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions segment offers Future platform, that manufactures technology-enabled insurance products suite comprises personal, commercial, and specialty lines; specialty wholesale broker business that delivers professionals, individuals, and niche industry businesses; and reinsurance brokerage services. The Mainstreet Insurance Solutions segment provides personal insurance, commercial insurance, and life and health solutions to individuals and businesses in communities. The company was formerly known as BRP Group, Inc. and changed its name to The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. in May 2024. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

