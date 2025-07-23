Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) Trading 2.4% Higher – What’s Next?

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.90 and last traded at $12.78. Approximately 15,453 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 11,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.48.

Get Rhinebeck Bancorp alerts:

Rhinebeck Bancorp Trading Up 2.4%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $141.86 million, a PE ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 0.43.

Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a negative net margin of 13.43% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rhinebeck Bancorp

Rhinebeck Bancorp Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 3.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 53,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Rhinebeck Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 196,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 81,345 shares during the period. 23.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand, interest bearing demand, money market, commercial and personal checking, individual retirement, and saving accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rhinebeck Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhinebeck Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.