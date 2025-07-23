Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) Trading 2.4% Higher – What’s Next?

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.90 and last traded at $12.78. Approximately 15,453 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 11,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.48.
Rhinebeck Bancorp Trading Up 2.4%
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $141.86 million, a PE ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 0.43.
Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a negative net margin of 13.43% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%.
Rhinebeck Bancorp Company Profile
Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand, interest bearing demand, money market, commercial and personal checking, individual retirement, and saving accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
