Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eighteen have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RIVN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Guggenheim cut shares of Rivian Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Rivian Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd.

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $14.12 on Wednesday. Rivian Automotive has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $17.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.07. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.52 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 76.83% and a negative return on equity of 60.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.48) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $1,097,134.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,483,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,780,584.96. This represents a 4.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 17,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $264,477.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 824,875 shares in the company, valued at $12,694,826.25. The trade was a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,694 shares of company stock valued at $3,144,612. 2.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,685 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,205 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 11,831 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 182,654 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

