Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 819.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth $39,000. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth $66,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 1,375,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.19, for a total transaction of $99,261,394.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 221,983 shares in the company, valued at $16,024,952.77. This trade represents a 86.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,651,690 shares of company stock worth $593,440,562 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Stock Down 3.5%

RBLX opened at $120.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $81.49 billion, a PE ratio of -89.65 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Roblox Corporation has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $127.99.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 22.94% and a negative return on equity of 442.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RBLX shares. Macquarie raised their target price on Roblox from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wedbush raised Roblox to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Roblox in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, FBN Securities assumed coverage on Roblox in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

