ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:THNQ) Shares Down 0.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:THNQ – Get Free Report) dropped 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $54.78 and last traded at $55.38. Approximately 19,482 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 19,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.89.

ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF Trading Down 0.9%

The firm has a market cap of $206.01 million, a P/E ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Advocates LLC grew its position in ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 28,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,219,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

About ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF

The Robo Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (THNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence index. The fund tracks a global index of companies involved in developing the technology and the infrastructure of enabling artificial intelligence. THNQ was launched on May 11, 2020 and is managed by ROBO Global.

