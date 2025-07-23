Root Financial Partners LLC Purchases 6,820 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Root Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,973 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.6% of Root Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $27,266,582,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 21,420.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,245,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,754,425,000 after buying an additional 30,104,520 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,709,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,416,078,000 after buying an additional 17,681,004 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $180,637,081,000 after buying an additional 17,635,391 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 17,054.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,088,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,652,116,000 after buying an additional 12,018,120 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $227.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $213.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.51. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 20,923 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $4,211,799.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,335,232 shares of company stock valued at $3,210,622,570. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.98.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

