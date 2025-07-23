Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.50.

Get Root alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROOT. Wall Street Zen upgraded Root from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Root from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Root from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Root from $142.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Root from $51.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Root

Insider Activity at Root

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Root

In related news, Director Jerri Devard sold 1,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $268,142.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,622,278. This trade represents a 9.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Julie Szudarek sold 2,790 shares of Root stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.80, for a total value of $373,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,821.60. This represents a 17.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 246,083 shares of company stock valued at $33,362,319 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROOT. 111 Capital acquired a new position in Root during the second quarter worth $233,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Root in the second quarter valued at $7,167,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Root in the 2nd quarter valued at about $875,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Root during the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Root in the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000. Institutional investors own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

Root Stock Up 3.8%

NASDAQ ROOT opened at $126.10 on Wednesday. Root has a twelve month low of $34.04 and a twelve month high of $181.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $349.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.24 million. Root had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Root will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Root

(Get Free Report

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.