RS Crum Inc. Boosts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

RS Crum Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,821 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.4% of RS Crum Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. RS Crum Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Apple alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Drystone LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $214.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $204.57 and a 200-day moving average of $215.41. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $3.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 167.24% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $95.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $933,940.34. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,815.27. The trade was a 22.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Scotiabank lowered Apple to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Apple from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on Apple from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.