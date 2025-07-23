RS Crum Inc. Boosts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

RS Crum Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,821 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.4% of RS Crum Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. RS Crum Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Drystone LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
Apple Price Performance
AAPL stock opened at $214.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $204.57 and a 200-day moving average of $215.41. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $3.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20.
Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Apple Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.20%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Apple
In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $933,940.34. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,815.27. The trade was a 22.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Scotiabank lowered Apple to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Apple from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on Apple from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.11.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
