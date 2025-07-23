Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.50.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Oddo Bhf raised Ryanair from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RYAAY

Ryanair Price Performance

RYAAY opened at $61.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.19. Ryanair has a 52-week low of $37.87 and a 52-week high of $61.77.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. Ryanair had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ryanair will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryanair

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYAAY. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Ryanair in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ryanair

(Get Free Report

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.