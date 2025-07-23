Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $105.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wedbush set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.75.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $99.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.16. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52-week low of $76.27 and a 52-week high of $121.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.57.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.29. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The firm had revenue of $587.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Chairman Colin V. Reed acquired 8,356 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.92 per share, with a total value of $809,863.52. Following the purchase, the chairman owned 870,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,359,749.52. This trade represents a 0.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,300 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $128,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,049.76. The trade was a 33.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 39.9% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 741,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,197,000 after acquiring an additional 211,634 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 699.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 33,951 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter worth about $1,482,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,337,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter worth about $876,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

