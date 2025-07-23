Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 889,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,886 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II were worth $7,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC now owns 112,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. increased its stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 400,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 20,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SABA opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $9.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

