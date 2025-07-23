Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,745,712 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 116,316 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Sabre were worth $7,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SABR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sabre in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,654,980 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 194,356 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 217,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 10,998 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sabre by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,673,767 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,109,000 after buying an additional 30,236 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabre by 6.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 453,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 27,225 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SABR stock opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. Sabre Corporation has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $4.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average of $3.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.43.

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $776.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.65 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sabre Corporation will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SABR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sabre in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sabre from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.28.

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

