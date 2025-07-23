Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Given New $20.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 46.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SRPT. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $85.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.92.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $13.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.45. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $150.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.58.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($5.62). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $744.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,085,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,104,701,000 after purchasing an additional 117,904 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,697,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,057,482,000 after buying an additional 2,437,855 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $348,368,000 after acquiring an additional 285,100 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,646,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,907,000 after acquiring an additional 577,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,997,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,512,000 after acquiring an additional 41,408 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Further Reading

