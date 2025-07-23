Saurabh Saha Sells 55,000 Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CNTA) Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) CEO Saurabh Saha sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $875,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 221,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,518,590.64. The trade was a 19.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Saurabh Saha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 20th, Saurabh Saha sold 55,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $694,650.00.

On Tuesday, May 20th, Saurabh Saha sold 55,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total value of $699,050.00.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CNTA opened at $16.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 14.37, a current ratio of 14.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.42. Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Centessa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.15. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CNTA. Chardan Capital began coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNTA. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 15,209.5% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 1,414.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $147,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

