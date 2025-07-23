Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock Position Decreased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 401,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,251 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Schrodinger were worth $7,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schrodinger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Schrodinger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Schrodinger by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Schrodinger by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Schrodinger in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SDGR shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Schrodinger from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Schrodinger in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $22.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.94 and a 200-day moving average of $22.45. Schrodinger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $28.47.

Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.01). Schrodinger had a negative return on equity of 44.74% and a negative net margin of 83.39%. The business had revenue of $59.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schrodinger, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

