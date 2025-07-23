Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stock Holdings Reduced by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,486 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 288.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,485,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,066,000 after buying an additional 31,546,654 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 40,450,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,652 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 253.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 39,788,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,907,000 after acquiring an additional 28,538,409 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,176,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,719,000 after acquiring an additional 12,885,571 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 330.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,371,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,440,000 after acquiring an additional 11,033,411 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $29.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $21.37 and a one year high of $29.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

