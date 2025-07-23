Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHV. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 254.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 40,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 29,443 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $592,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,553.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 231,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after acquiring an additional 223,035 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,603,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $28.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.67. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $28.26.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

