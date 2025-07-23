Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Sells 539 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.6% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co grew its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 27,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,119,000. Cypress Capital LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its position in Alphabet by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 46,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,741,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $191.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.89.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $5,992,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,527,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,000,536.96. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $3,448,820.16. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at $45,213,984. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,409 shares of company stock valued at $43,523,710 in the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.19.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

