Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) Shares Down 0.5% – Here’s Why

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.86. 5,462 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 29,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

Scienjoy Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $33.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.91.

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.35 million during the quarter. Scienjoy had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.99%.

Scienjoy Company Profile

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

