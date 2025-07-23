Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $341.30, but opened at $331.43. Sherwin-Williams shares last traded at $332.55, with a volume of 703,308 shares trading hands.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 71.86% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SHW. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $289.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $398.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho set a $395.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.94.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sherwin-Williams

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $1,359,747,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 41,717.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,636,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $571,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,391 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 21.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,657,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,023,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,341 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,998,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,019,329,000 after purchasing an additional 960,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth $265,510,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of $85.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $349.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.