Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 54.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,403 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,123 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Shopify were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of SHOP opened at $123.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.37. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $129.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Shopify from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Shopify from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Shopify from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Shopify from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.16.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

