Signaturefd LLC Acquires 1,582 Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 126.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 64.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 10.5% in the first quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VKTX stock opened at $32.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.91 and a beta of 0.62. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $18.92 and a one year high of $81.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.83.

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. Viking Therapeutics’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Greg Zante sold 4,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $118,424.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 168,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,001.60. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Marianna Mancini sold 4,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $118,466.82. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 377,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,484,146.95. This represents a 1.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,421 shares of company stock worth $984,405. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Viking Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.15.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

