Signaturefd LLC Acquires 263 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 63.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 678 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Autoliv by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Autoliv by 188.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Autoliv by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total value of $168,437.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 77,493 shares in the company, valued at $8,394,041.76. The trade was a 1.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Autoliv from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. BNP Paribas Exane raised Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Autoliv from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.64.

View Our Latest Report on ALV

Autoliv Trading Up 0.7%

Autoliv stock opened at $113.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.49 and a 52 week high of $118.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The auto parts company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

Autoliv announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to buy up to 31.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

Autoliv Profile

(Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.