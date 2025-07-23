Signaturefd LLC Acquires 790 Shares of ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ:CHX)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 51.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 4th quarter valued at $74,032,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 135.5% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,467,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,900,000 after purchasing an additional 844,301 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 186.2% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 964,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,223,000 after purchasing an additional 627,426 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,243,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,181,000 after purchasing an additional 414,995 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 4th quarter valued at $10,345,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

ChampionX Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHX opened at $25.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.25. ChampionX Corporation has a 52-week low of $21.92 and a 52-week high of $35.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.58 and a 200 day moving average of $27.04.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $864.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.59 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ChampionX Corporation will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

