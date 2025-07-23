Signaturefd LLC Buys 732 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 39.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,592 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 18,124 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 29,829 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 17,376 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,568 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 27th. TD Cowen upgraded Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $24.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.45. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $25.36.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 188.24%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

