Signaturefd LLC Grows Position in Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:JACK)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) by 1,973.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,638 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JACK. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,655,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 440,619 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,347,000 after buying an additional 163,834 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF by 178.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 196,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,192,000 after buying an additional 126,101 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 356,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,855,000 after buying an additional 103,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF Trading Up 9.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $24.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.32 and its 200 day moving average is $28.54. Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $60.73. The company has a market capitalization of $459.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.17.

Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF had a negative return on equity of 13.09% and a negative net margin of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $336.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JACK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $25.00 target price on shares of Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

