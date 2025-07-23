Signaturefd LLC Has $72,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 134.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,898,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,960,000 after purchasing an additional 362,160 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,004,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,464,000 after acquiring an additional 173,924 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 4,000,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,841,000 after buying an additional 28,297 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,321,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,726,000 after acquiring an additional 28,378 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 702,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,905,000 after purchasing an additional 243,897 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of VPL opened at $81.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $64.21 and a 12 month high of $82.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.86 and its 200-day moving average is $75.38.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.