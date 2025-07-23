Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Holdings in GRAIL, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in GRAIL, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Free Report) by 273.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in GRAIL were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in GRAIL by 50.1% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of GRAIL by 187.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of GRAIL in the first quarter worth about $28,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new position in shares of GRAIL in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GRAIL in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on GRAIL from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.

Shares of GRAL opened at $37.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.81 and its 200 day moving average is $34.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a PE ratio of -0.61. GRAIL, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $63.99.

GRAIL (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($3.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.03) by $0.93. The company had revenue of $31.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.80 million. GRAIL had a negative return on equity of 17.99% and a negative net margin of 1,464.53%. Equities research analysts predict that GRAIL, Inc. will post -15.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GRAIL news, CFO Aaron Freidin sold 8,000 shares of GRAIL stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $311,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 286,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,134,758.60. The trade was a 2.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Chun R. Ding sold 339,800 shares of GRAIL stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $16,830,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,305,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,699,374.15. This trade represents a 9.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 540,890 shares of company stock worth $23,868,412.

GRAIL, Inc operates as a commercial-stage healthcare company, which engages in the development of a technology for early detection of cancer. It utilizes machine learning, software, and automation to detect and identify multiple deadly cancer types in earlier stages. The company was founded by Jeffrey T.

