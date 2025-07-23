Signaturefd LLC Raises Stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 930.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,093 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BGS. CWM LLC grew its position in B&G Foods by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in B&G Foods by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in B&G Foods in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 45,526.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 11,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. 66.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BGS. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.10.

Shares of B&G Foods stock opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average of $5.73. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $9.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.12). B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 11.16% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $425.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.72%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -28.57%.

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through the following segments: Specialty, Meals, Frozen & Vegetables, and Spices & Flavor Solutions.

