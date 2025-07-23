Signaturefd LLC Raises Stock Position in QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO – Free Report) by 533.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in QXO were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QXO during the first quarter worth $1,149,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in QXO during the first quarter worth $27,000. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in QXO during the first quarter worth $160,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in QXO by 66.4% during the first quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in QXO by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 53,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

QXO opened at $22.25 on Wednesday. QXO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $157.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.41.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of QXO in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on QXO in a report on Friday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of QXO in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on QXO in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on QXO in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.17.

QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

