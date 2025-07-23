Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,208 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,341,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,803,915,000 after buying an additional 562,783 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,290,813 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,162,000 after buying an additional 1,194,782 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,206,855 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $372,727,000 after buying an additional 63,216 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,502,951 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,642,000 after buying an additional 10,664 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,161,697 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $280,379,000 after buying an additional 462,264 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWKS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.18.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 0.9%

SWKS stock opened at $73.38 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.93 and a 12-month high of $120.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.57.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $953.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.80%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

