Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter worth about $898,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 9.4% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 60,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,856,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Snowflake by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 922,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,513,000 after acquiring an additional 190,583 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter worth about $9,090,000. Finally, Ardmore Road Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $18,529,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Snowflake news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.36, for a total value of $82,144,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 292,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,090,389.60. This represents a 57.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 424,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.35, for a total value of $93,191,286.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 165,507 shares in the company, valued at $36,303,960.45. The trade was a 71.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,718,258 shares of company stock valued at $589,762,906 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Snowflake from $183.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Snowflake from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Snowflake from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.73.

Snowflake Price Performance

Snowflake stock opened at $212.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $71.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.52 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.21. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.13 and a 52 week high of $226.60.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 37.75% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Articles

