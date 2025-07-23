Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 788,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Sonos were worth $8,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Sonos in the 4th quarter worth about $403,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 4th quarter worth about $4,322,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 4th quarter worth about $1,676,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 4th quarter worth about $552,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonos by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 655,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,855,000 after buying an additional 64,241 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SONO shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sonos from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Sonos from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

NASDAQ:SONO opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 2.04. Sonos, Inc. has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $15.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.29.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 111,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.34 per share, with a total value of $1,157,025.32. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 13,193,104 shares in the company, valued at $136,416,695.36. The trade was a 0.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,075,016 shares of company stock valued at $10,826,090. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

