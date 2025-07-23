Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Receives $33.13 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.13.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on LUV. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th.

Read Our Latest Report on LUV

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Airlines

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director David P. Hess purchased 7,500 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.52 per share, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 23,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,097.12. This represents a 47.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Gregg A. Saretsky bought 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.29 per share, for a total transaction of $100,154.30. Following the purchase, the director owned 14,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,102.49. This represents a 32.74% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 18.0% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,738 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. 111 Capital purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 7.1% during the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 4,690 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 271.2% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,621 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 17,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 65,558 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $37.17 on Friday. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $37.96. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The airline reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is presently 84.71%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.