Sovran Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sovran Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.0% of Sovran Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $27,266,582,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 21,420.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,245,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,754,425,000 after purchasing an additional 30,104,520 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Amazon.com by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,709,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,416,078,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681,004 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $180,637,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635,391 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 17,054.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,088,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,652,116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,018,120 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 20,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $4,211,799.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,335,232 shares of company stock worth $3,210,622,570. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $233.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.98.

Shares of AMZN opened at $227.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.51. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 24.14%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

