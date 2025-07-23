Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Bought by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSLV. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,348,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,171,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,256,000 after buying an additional 2,296,233 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter worth $8,859,000. LM Asset IM Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $6,948,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,163,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,882,000 after buying an additional 549,862 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PSLV opened at $13.31 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $13.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.25.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

