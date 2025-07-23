SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 634.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,215,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,531,895,000 after acquiring an additional 239,438 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,598,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,257,869,000 after buying an additional 539,483 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,158,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,353,000 after acquiring an additional 258,554 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $205,475,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,270,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,038,000 after acquiring an additional 780,616 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SSNC opened at $83.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.83 and a one year high of $89.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.89.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.03. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

In other news, Director Jonathan E. Michael bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.53 per share, with a total value of $203,931.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 72,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,496,771.28. This trade represents a 3.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,476 shares in the company, valued at $997,081.92. This represents a 50.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SSNC. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.14.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

