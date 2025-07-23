Stifel Nicolaus Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Stock

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $126.00 to $141.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 7.45% from the company’s previous close.

Get ESAB alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $143.00 target price on shares of ESAB in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of ESAB from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ESAB

ESAB Price Performance

Shares of ESAB stock opened at $131.23 on Monday. ESAB has a twelve month low of $88.54 and a twelve month high of $135.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.26.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $678.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.66 million. ESAB had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that ESAB will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ESAB

In other ESAB news, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total value of $189,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $185,839.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 14,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,807.35. The trade was a 8.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESAB

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in ESAB by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in ESAB by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in ESAB by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in ESAB by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in ESAB by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

About ESAB

(Get Free Report)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.