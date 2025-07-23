Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE) Shares Down 4.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Super League Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) dropped 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.14 and last traded at $5.56. Approximately 62,442 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 55,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Super League Enterprise to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 28th.

Super League Enterprise Stock Down 4.1%

The company has a market cap of $4.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.06.

Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($10.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($12.00) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. Super League Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 1,169.11% and a negative net margin of 105.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Super League Enterprise, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Super League Enterprise

Super League Enterprise, Inc creates and publishes content and media solutions across immersive platforms in the United States and internationally. The company offers access to audiences who gather in immersive digital spaces to socialize, play, explore, collaborate, shop, learn, and create. It also provides a range of development, distribution, monetization, and optimization capabilities designed to engage users through dynamic and energized programs.

