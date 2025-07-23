Supreme (LON:SUP) Shares Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

Supreme Plc (LON:SUP – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 185 ($2.50) and last traded at GBX 186.92 ($2.53). Approximately 45,619 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 171,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 187.50 ($2.53).

Get Supreme alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Supreme in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st.

View Our Latest Research Report on Supreme

Supreme Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £217.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 181.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 170.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Supreme (LON:SUP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported GBX 21.60 ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. Supreme had a return on equity of 42.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Supreme Plc will post 18.8894472 earnings per share for the current year.

About Supreme

(Get Free Report)

Supreme supplies products across six categories; Batteries, Lighting, Vaping, Sports Nutrition and Wellness, Branded Distribution and Soft Drinks. The Company’s capabilities span from product development and manufacturing through to its extensive retail distribution network and direct to consumer capabilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Supreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.