Supreme (LON:SUP) Shares Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

Supreme Plc (LON:SUP – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 185 ($2.50) and last traded at GBX 186.92 ($2.53). Approximately 45,619 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 171,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 187.50 ($2.53).
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Supreme in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st.
Supreme (LON:SUP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported GBX 21.60 ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. Supreme had a return on equity of 42.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Supreme Plc will post 18.8894472 earnings per share for the current year.
Supreme supplies products across six categories; Batteries, Lighting, Vaping, Sports Nutrition and Wellness, Branded Distribution and Soft Drinks. The Company’s capabilities span from product development and manufacturing through to its extensive retail distribution network and direct to consumer capabilities.
