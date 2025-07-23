SWP Financial LLC Sells 52 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

SWP Financial LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. SWP Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total transaction of $10,034,310.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,123.09. This represents a 68.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 91,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,884,750. This represents a 9.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Research Report on JPM
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance
NYSE JPM opened at $291.60 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $190.90 and a 52 week high of $296.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $274.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.17.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.73%.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Amazon Stock Rally Hits New Highs: Buy Into Earnings?
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Forget the Hype—TSMC Is the AI Stock That Actually Delivers
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Why Lucid’s 36% Rally on Uber Deal Could Be a Game-Changer
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.