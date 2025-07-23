Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Sysco alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYY. Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $25,219.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,359.92. This represents a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Price Performance

NYSE:SYY opened at $80.21 on Wednesday. Sysco Corporation has a 52 week low of $67.12 and a 52 week high of $82.23. The firm has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 107.96% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 55.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SYY. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $87.00 target price on shares of Sysco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sysco

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.