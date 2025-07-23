Tanfield Group (LON:TAN) Trading Down 0.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Tanfield Group PLC (LON:TAN – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.80 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.80 ($0.06). Approximately 11 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 23,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.82 ($0.07).
Tanfield Group Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of £7.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28,554.43 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.62.
Tanfield Group Company Profile
Tanfield Group PLC operates as an investment company. The company, through its 49% interest in Snorkel International Holdings LLC, produces self-propelled, towable, and push-around aerial lifts, including diesel and electric scissor lifts, mast lifts, telescopic boom lifts, and articulating booms. Tanfield Group PLC also, through its 5.76% interest in Smith Electric Vehicles Corp., designs and produces electric commercial vehicles for short haul urban fleets.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tanfield Group
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Amazon Stock Rally Hits New Highs: Buy Into Earnings?
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Forget the Hype—TSMC Is the AI Stock That Actually Delivers
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Why Lucid’s 36% Rally on Uber Deal Could Be a Game-Changer
Receive News & Ratings for Tanfield Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanfield Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.