Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP) Position Raised by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 380.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,206 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $505,132,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $393,335,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 981.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,144,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $204,223,000 after buying an additional 1,038,350 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Targa Resources by 22,699.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 928,377 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $186,112,000 after acquiring an additional 924,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Targa Resources by 568.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 970,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,212,000 after acquiring an additional 825,267 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRGP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $259.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $227.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $189.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.86.

TRGP opened at $162.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.72. Targa Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.56 and a 12 month high of $218.51.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($1.13). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.66%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

