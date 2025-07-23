TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Receives $17.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.67.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $20.00 to $16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Baird R W lowered shares of TaskUs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of TaskUs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of TaskUs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.

NASDAQ TASK opened at $17.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 2.16. TaskUs has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TASK. Think Investments LP increased its stake in TaskUs by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 3,253,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,343,000 after buying an additional 371,845 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in TaskUs by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 651,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,885,000 after purchasing an additional 301,119 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in TaskUs in the 1st quarter worth $2,576,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in TaskUs by 913.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 142,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 697.4% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 141,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 123,809 shares during the period. 44.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TaskUs Company Profile

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

