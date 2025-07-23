TD Cowen Reaffirms Hold Rating for Centene (NYSE:CNC)

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at TD Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $33.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $73.00. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CNC. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Oppenheimer set a $51.00 price target on shares of Centene and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.13.

CNC opened at $27.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.03 and a 200-day moving average of $56.98. Centene has a twelve month low of $27.34 and a twelve month high of $80.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $46.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.16 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centene will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

