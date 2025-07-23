Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $570.14.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $626.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TDY stock opened at $556.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $505.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $492.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Teledyne Technologies has a 52-week low of $397.78 and a 52-week high of $564.85.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies will post 21.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Teledyne Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDY. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 205.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 52 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

