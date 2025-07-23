Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRNO shares. Wall Street Zen raised Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Terreno Realty from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Terreno Realty from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Terreno Realty from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $57.47 on Wednesday. Terreno Realty has a 52-week low of $48.18 and a 52-week high of $71.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.43 and a 200-day moving average of $60.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 98.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.9% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 12.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $948,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 840.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

