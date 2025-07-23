The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) Position Trimmed by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 60.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,751 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCHW. Barclays raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. TD Securities raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $117.00 target price (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.65.

Shares of SCHW opened at $95.49 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $97.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.15.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 33.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 29.03%.

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 10,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $911,711.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 39,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,251.54. This trade represents a 20.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 8,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total transaction of $761,454.82. Following the transaction, the director owned 105,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,303,891.24. This represents a 7.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,313 shares of company stock valued at $10,264,091. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

